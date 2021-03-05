Menu

BC homeless
March 5 2021 8:37pm
01:51

Protesters create tent city to oppose shelter closure

Residents, activists and people experiencing homelessness gathered today at Gyro Park to protest Penticton city council’s decision to deny an extension to a temporary winter shelter.

