Global News at 5 BC
March 4 2021 8:46pm
00:43

TransLink expands copper coating tests on high-touch areas of Metro Vancouver transit

A pilot project testing the effectiveness of copper to kill bacteria on ‘high touch’ areas of buses and Skytrain has been so successful — it’s being expanded.

