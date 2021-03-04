Menu

News

TransLink to add copper on more transit surfaces following 1st phase of pilot project

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 4, 2021 2:36 pm
TransLink says it will be installing copper on high-touch transit surfaces in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
TransLink says it will be installing copper on high-touch transit surfaces in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. TransLink

A pilot project testing the effectiveness of copper to kill bacteria on high-touch surfaces on buses and SkyTrain cars has been so successful that it is being expanded, TransLink said Thursday.

Click to play video 'TransLink to test effectiveness of copper for COVID-19 transit safety' TransLink to test effectiveness of copper for COVID-19 transit safety
TransLink to test effectiveness of copper for COVID-19 transit safety – Nov 10, 2020

In November, the transit authority announced that copper-based products and organosilane, a coating that protects against microbes, were going to be installed on two trolley-buses on busy routes and two SkyTrain cars on the Expo and Millennium lines. The surfaces were tested twice a week for effectiveness and also tested for durability.

Read more: Students’ group urges Burnaby council to back SFU gondola with shortest route

TransLink said Thursday that lab tests have shown that copper kills up to 99.9 per cent of all bacteria within an hour and is durable enough to stand up to daily transit ridership.

Read more: TransLink to install copper on high-touch surfaces as part of pilot to fight viruses, bacteria

As part of a second phase of testing, TransLink and Teck Resources will install copper barriers on more train cars and buses and then perform a new series of tests, along with public consultation.

The pilot project is the first of its kind in North America, according to TransLink.

