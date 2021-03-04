Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
March 4 2021 8:23am
03:35

Two hospital foundations join forces and embark on a joint fundraising venture

The Montreal Chest Institute Foundation is merging with the McGill University Health Centre Foundation. Global’s Dan Spector finds out what’s behind the move.

