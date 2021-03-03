Menu

Assisted Dying Laws
March 3 2021 10:43pm
04:33

Senator Paula Simons on controversial debate over medically assisted death for those with mental illness

In Ottawa this week, senators voted on the future of medically assisted death (MAID) in Canada. Edmonton Senator Paula Simons was among those who voted to re-open an amendment that could include those suffering from mental illness. “Our minds and bodies belong to us, not to the Crown,” Simons said in an interview with Global Edmonton. “For individual freedom it’s important for all us to make decisions over our own lives.”

