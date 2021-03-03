Global News at 10 Regina March 3 2021 8:35am 01:37 Former Saskatchewan PC leader says ‘extreme’ views creeping into party’s ranks The former leader of Saskatchewan’s PCs says he’s worried about the future of the party after saying extreme views have crept into the minds of some members. Former Saskatchewan PC leader says ‘extreme’ views creeping into party’s ranks <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7673856/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7673856/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?