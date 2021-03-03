Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
March 3 2021 8:34am
01:25

91% of Saskatchewan long-term care residents receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose

Saskatchewan has hit a major milestone in giving care home residents their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Advertisement

Video Home