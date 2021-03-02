Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
March 2 2021 11:37am
05:18

Facebook lifts news blockade after agreeing to Australian law

Wired U.K. digital editor, James Temperton talks about Australia’s monumental win against Facebook on news blockade and the lessons Canada can learn from the fight.

