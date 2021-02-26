Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 26 2021 8:49pm
02:01

Untitled

Support from the province for Edmonton’s proposed supportive housing sites was missing in Alberta’s 2021 budget. Sarah Ryan takes a look at what that means for the city’s homeless.

