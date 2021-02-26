Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 26 2021 6:15pm
01:45

Vigil held for missing Toronto mother who is presumed murdered

Toronto police continue to search for Amanda Killeen’s remains a week after she disappeared. Catherine McDonald reports.

