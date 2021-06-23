SIU clears officers after man shot dead during homicide investigation in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man during a homicide investigation in Toronto earlier this year.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said that on Feb. 23, 2021, Emergency Task Force officers went to an apartment building on George Street to enter two apartments as part of a homicide investigation.

As the officers entered one of the apartments, 46-year-old Gedi Ali Gedi rushed at them with a knife and cleaver, the SIU said.

Two officers fired their guns and Gedi was struck once. He was taken to hospital where he died.

The SIU said Wednesday that the officers’ actions were justified given the circumstances.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

Earlier this year, Global News learned that Gedi was the ex-boyfriend of 32-year-old Amanda Killeen, who was last seen on Feb. 19. Human remains were later found and identified as Killeen.

Fifty-nine-year-old Orson York was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a human body in relation to the investigation.

— With files from Jessica Patton and Catherine McDonald

