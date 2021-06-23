Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU clears officers after man shot dead during homicide investigation in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 7:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Vigil held for missing Toronto mother who is presumed murdered' Vigil held for missing Toronto mother who is presumed murdered
WATCH ABOVE: (Feb. 26) Vigil held for missing Toronto mother who is presumed murdered. Catherine McDonald reports – Feb 26, 2021

Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man during a homicide investigation in Toronto earlier this year.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said that on Feb. 23, 2021, Emergency Task Force officers went to an apartment building on George Street to enter two apartments as part of a homicide investigation.

As the officers entered one of the apartments, 46-year-old Gedi Ali Gedi rushed at them with a knife and cleaver, the SIU said.

Read more: Toronto police identify 32-year-old woman as murder victim after human remains found

Two officers fired their guns and Gedi was struck once. He was taken to hospital where he died.

The SIU said Wednesday that the officers’ actions were justified given the circumstances.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

The agency’s full report can be found here.

Read more: Toronto police lay another charge on man involved in missing woman case now deemed homicide

Earlier this year, Global News learned that Gedi was the ex-boyfriend of 32-year-old Amanda Killeen, who was last seen on Feb. 19. Human remains were later found and identified as Killeen.

Fifty-nine-year-old Orson York was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a human body in relation to the investigation.

— With files from Jessica Patton and Catherine McDonald

Click to play video: 'SIU investigating fatal Toronto police shooting related to missing woman case' SIU investigating fatal Toronto police shooting related to missing woman case
SIU investigating fatal Toronto police shooting related to missing woman case – Feb 23, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagSIU tagtoronto police service tagSpecial Investigations Unit tagOntario's police watchdog tagToronto Police Shooting tagGedi Ali Gedi tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers