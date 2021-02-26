Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Focus Saskatchewan
February 26 2021 5:40pm
06:51

Fake brand ambassador offers target users on social media

It’s not uncommon for brands, like clothing companies, to partner with social media influencers trying to sell a product. But, some of these practices are raising red flags.

Advertisement

Video Home