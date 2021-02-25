Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 25 2021 5:36pm
01:57

COVID-19 variant cases found in several Toronto schools

Variants of concern have been detected among several schools in Toronto. Shallima Maharaj delves into what the province’s largest school board is doing to deal with its cases.

