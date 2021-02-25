Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 25 2021 6:20pm
02:35

41-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Richmond Hill identified

Catherine McDonald was in court when the victim’s husband, 49-year-old Ahmed Rahman, was charged with first-degree murder from his hospital bed

