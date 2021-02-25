The Morning Show February 25 2021 10:55am 05:12 How to speak to kids about Black history all year round Historian Rosemary Sadlier and Life Coach Raia Carey share advice on how to speak with your kids about Black history all year round. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7662221/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7662221/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?