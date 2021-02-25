Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
February 25 2021 8:52am
03:51

A new mentorship program for Black filmmakers

Black Wealth Media is launching a mentorship program for emerging Black filmmakers, called BLACK INK. Black Wealth’s President and Vice-President join Global News Morning.

