Global News at 11 BC February 25 2021 1:36am 02:10 RCMP members ‘appalled’ by Dr. Bonnie Henry comments Mounties feel BC’s provincial health officer is disrespecting the work they do after comments she made to a committee on police reform. Nadia Stewart reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7661746/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7661746/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?