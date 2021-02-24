Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
February 24 2021 2:39pm
02:15

COVID-19 vaccine booking problems

Albertans over 75 ran into major issues trying to book their COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

