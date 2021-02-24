Menu

Global News Morning BC
February 24 2021 10:28am
04:19

Pink Shirt Day: raising awareness about cyberbullying

Carol Todd lost her 15 year old daughter Amanda to suicide in 2012. She’s been speaking out ever since, raising awareness about the devastating consequences of bullying.

