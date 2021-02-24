Global News Morning BC February 24 2021 10:28am 04:19 Pink Shirt Day: raising awareness about cyberbullying Carol Todd lost her 15 year old daughter Amanda to suicide in 2012. She’s been speaking out ever since, raising awareness about the devastating consequences of bullying. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7659772/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7659772/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?