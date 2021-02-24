Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
February 24 2021 10:24am
01:39

Funding boost for patrol group a big win for Saskatoon’s core neighbourhoods

A patrol group that supports the most vulnerable people in Saskatoon just got a major boost which will allow the group to operate for another year.

Advertisement

Video Home