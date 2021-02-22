Global News at 10 Weekend Regina February 22 2021 8:40am 01:50 Mike Babcock announced as new head coach of Saskatchewan Huskies A coach with more than a decade and a half in hockey’s top league and a Stanley Cup is returning to his hometown to coach the University of Saskatchewan men’s hockey team. Mike Babcock announced as new head coach of Saskatchewan Huskies <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7654525/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7654525/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?