Global News at 10 Weekend Regina
February 22 2021 8:40am
01:50

Mike Babcock announced as new head coach of Saskatchewan Huskies

A coach with more than a decade and a half in hockey’s top league and a Stanley Cup is returning to his hometown to coach the University of Saskatchewan men’s hockey team.

