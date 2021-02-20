Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
February 20 2021 10:42am
01:52

Saskatchewan scientist leads team helping in Mars sample return mission

A Canora, Sask. man is helping lead a team of scientists in the decade-long mission to bring rock and soil samples back to Earth from Mars. Allison Bamford reports.

