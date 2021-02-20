Global News at 10 Regina February 20 2021 10:42am 01:52 Saskatchewan scientist leads team helping in Mars sample return mission A Canora, Sask. man is helping lead a team of scientists in the decade-long mission to bring rock and soil samples back to Earth from Mars. Allison Bamford reports. Saskatchewan scientist leads team helping in Mars sample return mission <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7652534/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7652534/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?