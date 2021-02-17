Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 17 2021 9:03pm
Immersive ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ exhibit coming to Edmonton

‘Imagine Van Gogh’ is an immersive exhibition from Europe, featuring more than 200 of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh’s paintings.

