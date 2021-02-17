Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 17 2021 9:03pm 01:04 Immersive ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ exhibit coming to Edmonton ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ is an immersive exhibition from Europe, featuring more than 200 of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh’s paintings. Immersive ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ exhibit coming to Edmonton <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7647351/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7647351/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?