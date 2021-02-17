Menu

February 17 2021 3:41pm
Vehicle tires slashed in Pitt Meadows due to Washington State plates

RCMP are looking for a man who slashed the tires of a car with out-of-province plates — despite a 12-year-old girl sitting inside.

