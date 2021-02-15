Global News at 10 Saskatoon February 15 2021 7:13pm 00:56 Pandemic, freezing cold doesn’t stop Family Day celebrations in Saskatoon Despite the cold, and the pandemic restricting what people can do, some still found a way to celebrate Family Day in Saskatoon. Pandemic, freezing cold doesn’t stop Family Day celebrations in Saskatoon <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7642194/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7642194/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?