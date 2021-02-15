Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
February 15 2021 8:39am
03:37

Montreal’s Six Flags – La Ronde welcomes a new president

What started as a summer job has led to an exciting career for Sophie Emond. Global’s Kim Sullivan learns more about the new president of Six-Flags La Ronde.

