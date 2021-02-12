Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 12 2021 5:49pm
02:22

Canadians celebrate Lunar New Year from home during pandemic

Loud, colourful celebrations are out this year due to the pandemic. Celebrants will ring in the Year of the Ox with much more subdued, online festivities. Mark Carcasole reports.

