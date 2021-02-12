Global News at 5:30 Toronto February 12 2021 5:49pm 02:22 Canadians celebrate Lunar New Year from home during pandemic Loud, colourful celebrations are out this year due to the pandemic. Celebrants will ring in the Year of the Ox with much more subdued, online festivities. Mark Carcasole reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7638523/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7638523/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?