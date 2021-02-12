Technology helping Regina community stay connected for Lunar New Year

Send this page to someone via email

Typically, the Regina Chinese Canadian Association (RCCA) would be preparing dishes and performances for a banquet to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Ideally, Feb. 12 would have seen traditional food and dances help ring in the Year of the Ox.

RCCA public relations director Shelly Zhao said with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the association won’t be able to have the same kind of event.

Zhao said that technology is helping community members stay connected.

“Technology really (does) play a very important role during this pandemic so people still connected,” Zhao said.

She said the association had many things go online and before the Lunar New Year they sent out greetings to their members virtually. The association also participated virtually in country- and worldwide celebrations.

Zhao believes that connecting virtually this year instead of in-person will create a gap.

“I think people like to get together and I always miss the food (that) is always a part of the celebration so in the normal years the families (and) friends get together sharing the good food,” she said.

Zhao explained that 2021 is the Year of the Ox, which represents fortune and strength.

“I think we already got some of the good news about this year compared with the last year. I wish this year could be much, much better than last year,” Zhao said.

