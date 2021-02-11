Black History Month February 11 2021 4:56pm 01:59 Durham apologizes after creating “out of touch” Black History Month challenge Durham Region is fielding intense criticism after sending an “out of touch” Black History Month challenge to its employees. Brittany Rosen reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7635753/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7635753/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?