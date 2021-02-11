Menu

Black History Month
February 11 2021 4:56pm
Durham apologizes after creating “out of touch” Black History Month challenge

Durham Region is fielding intense criticism after sending an “out of touch” Black History Month challenge to its employees. Brittany Rosen reports.

