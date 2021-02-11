Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
February 11 2021 10:48am
01:44

COVID-19 silver lining: cultivating extended family relationships

COVID-19 health restrictions have cut off many family visits but one child is using his extra time to connect with extended family. Kendra Slugoski reports.

