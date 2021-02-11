Global News at 5 Edmonton February 11 2021 10:48am 01:44 COVID-19 silver lining: cultivating extended family relationships COVID-19 health restrictions have cut off many family visits but one child is using his extra time to connect with extended family. Kendra Slugoski reports. COVID-19 silver lining: cultivating extended family relationships <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7634440/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7634440/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?