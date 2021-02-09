Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 9 2021 9:26pm
01:45

Farm carbon credit program set to expire in Alberta

Alberta farmers will soon lose a provincial program that helps them save on the federal carbon tax. As Tom Vernon explains, it’s hoped Ottawa will now step up and replace what’s being lost.

