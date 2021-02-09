Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 9 2021 9:26pm 01:45 Farm carbon credit program set to expire in Alberta Alberta farmers will soon lose a provincial program that helps them save on the federal carbon tax. As Tom Vernon explains, it’s hoped Ottawa will now step up and replace what’s being lost. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7631373/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7631373/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?