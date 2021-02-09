Menu

Canada
February 9 2021 6:45pm
01:29

Hinshaw outlines hospital protocols as case numbers for new COVID-19 variants rise in Alberta

Alberta’s Dr. Deena HInshaw explains some of the protocols in place in hospitals as more variant cases of COVID-19 are detected in the province.

