Global News at 10 Regina
February 9 2021 6:36pm
01:58

Andrew Albers eyeing Major League return after signing with Minnesota Twins

The North Battleford native is hoping for another chance to pitch in the Major Leagues after spending the last three seasons playing baseball in Japan.

