Delta police officers receive memo about police spending $42,000 on communications consultant
The Delta Police Board sent a note to rank and file officers saying they spent the money on an outside communications firm because of concerns about how police were being perceived after the killing of George Floyd in the United States. But on the same day, former Delta Deputy Chief Norm Lipinski responds he hired the firm because of the incident involving Chief Neil Dubord’s wife allegedly spraying a woman with her hose.