Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 8 2021 10:00pm
01:51

Delta police officers receive memo about police spending $42,000 on communications consultant

The Delta Police Board sent a note to rank and file officers saying they spent the money on an outside communications firm because of concerns about how police were being perceived after the killing of George Floyd in the United States. But on the same day, former Delta Deputy Chief Norm Lipinski responds he hired the firm because of the incident involving Chief Neil Dubord’s wife allegedly spraying a woman with her hose.

Advertisement

Video Home