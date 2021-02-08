SaveFitnessAB campaign aims for more financial support, planning amid COVID crisis

Some Alberta gyms and fitness studios were allowed to partially reopen Monday — but not all. An industry coalition says prolonged closures and reduced capacity will force many facilities to close, as some only offer group fitness formats that aren’t easily adaptable while still making money. YYC and YEG Cycle Spin Studio co-founder Grady Topak expands on how the industry feels it can be part of the solution during a health crisis and how they are calling on the public for support via the #SaveFitnessAB campaign.