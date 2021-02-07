Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 7 2021 10:03pm
03:33

Tracking the COVID-19 variants in B.C.

Provincial health officials are keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 variants in B.C., which have been detected in 28 cases since Dec. 1. Keith Baldrey reports.

