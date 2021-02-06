Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 6 2021 11:16pm
04:59

Africa Centre on Black History Month

Alberta is home to the third largest Black population in the country. February is Black History Month. Kim Smith spoke with Sharif Haji, Executive Director at Africa Centre.

Advertisement

Video Home