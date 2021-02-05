Focus BC – Whistler’s staggering COVID-19 numbers and racism in B.C.’s healthcare

Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton reacts to the explosion in new COVID-19 cases at the resort town. Should they be shutting down? Daniel Fontaine, the CEO of the Metis Nation reacts to the province’s report on systemic racism in B.C.’s healthcare. Will this report bring about any real change? Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman look at why COVID-19 restrictions have been extended and what the latest modelling data is telling us.