A Canadian fashion mogul accused of sex trafficking women to his estate in the Bahamas has been denied bail before his extradition hearing to the U.S. Peter Nygard has been in jail since his arrest Dec. 14, 2020, and is awaiting an extradition hearing to New York. Nygard has been arguing for bail since January. A date for the extradition hearing has not been set. Brittany Greenslade has more.