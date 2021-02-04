Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 4 2021 10:10pm
01:45

More than 300 ‘ghost’ crab traps pulled from Boundary Bay

More than 300 illegal crab traps have been cleared from Boundary Bay. If not removed, those so-called ‘ghost’ traps could go on killing crabs and fish for years. Nadia Stewart reports

Advertisement

Video Home