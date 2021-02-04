Menu

Apartment
February 4 2021 7:09pm
01:41

Lethbridge resident concerned about smoking in non-smoking apartment building

A Lethbridge woman with health complications says she’s fed up with having to deal with smokers in a non-smoking apartment building. Taz Dhaliwal has the story.

