Lethbridge resident concerned about smoking in non-smoking apartment building

Kettie Worne recently moved into a more expensive smoke-free apartment after leaving her former non-smoking residence of two years because of second-hand smoke.

But now, she’s right back where she started.

“It’s not a non-smoking place because when I got in here, I’m doing the same thing: I’m suffocating with the cigarette smoke that’s coming in here… and marijuana now,” Worne said.

She says the stench of smoke is quite overpowering throughout most of the building at times and is hard to ignore.

“I’ve been having a real struggle. Two-and-a-half years of calling the police, calling housing and now moving here because of that place, only to find out once I got in and I’m paying my whole AISH cheque,” Worne said.

She will soon be turning 60, and battles multiple health issues, some affecting her lungs and heart.

In January, Worne moved into the apartment building owned by Mainstreet Equity Corp. after leaving another apartment building in the city, Halmrat Manor, which is operated by the Lethbridge Housing Authority.

Once again, she feels as though not enough is being done to address her housing concerns.

"I just can't handle it anymore. It's just too much, the stress is too much, it's been too much for too long," Worne stated.

After reaching out to the company, she heard back Thursday morning with the building manager telling her they would be knocking on every door to remind residents of the non-smoking policy.

Mainstreet also provided a statement to Global News:

“We take all resident concerns seriously. Mainstreet has notices posted throughout our properties reminding residents of our non-smoking policies, and respond quickly and fairly when our policies are violated.”

"We work with our tenants to ensure their satisfaction whenever a concern is raised.

“The safety and comfort of our tenants is Mainstreet’s greatest priority,” the statement goes on to read.

However, Worne says she isn’t confident any drastic changes will be made and worries about her health deteriorating.

“I want a non-smoking building that is a non-smoking building.”