Sports
February 4 2021 3:21pm
03:05

Weekly Jets recap w/John Shannon – February 4

The Jets are 10 games into the shortened NHL season. 680 CJOB hockey authority John Shannon dissects the team’s performance so far and gives his take on the top 6 forward shuffle.

