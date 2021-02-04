Menu

Global News Morning BC
February 4 2021 12:00pm
05:06

Canada’s latest travel restrictions/quarantine rules explained

Confused about Ottawa’s tough new travel rules? Travel Consultant Claire Newell on what you need to know about the new COVID-19 health and safety measures.

