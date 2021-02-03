Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
February 3 2021 5:42pm
01:20

National Lacrosse League scraps 2020-21 season, pivots to new season this fall

NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said uncertainties from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to the decision to cancel plans for an abbreviated 2021 spring season.

