Montreal Parking
February 3 2021 1:32pm
02:03

Montreal snow-removal operations kick off Wednesday after storm blankets city

Snow-removal crews will fan out across the city Wednesday evening after a storm dumped more than 15 centimetres on Montreal. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

