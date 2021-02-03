Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
February 3 2021 11:01am
02:02

Nancy Martin making debut at Scotties with Team Anderson

Saskatoon’s Team Anderson will represent Saskatchewan at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and for third Nancy Martin, it’s been a long time coming.

