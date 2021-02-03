Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
February 3 2021 10:20am
01:22

Healthcare Heroes: Foam Lake nurse practitioner reflects on changes with more virtual care

Healthcare workers have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic for about 10 months, forcing clinics to change how they see patients.

