Coronavirus
February 2 2021 6:28pm
Manitoba health officials cautiously optimistic about COVID-19 numbers

Manitoba health officials say a recent drop in new COVID-19 infections is a good sign, but Mantiobans shouldn’t let their guard down. Global’s Brittany Greenslade has more.

