Coronavirus February 2 2021 6:28pm 01:23 Manitoba health officials cautiously optimistic about COVID-19 numbers Manitoba health officials say a recent drop in new COVID-19 infections is a good sign, but Mantiobans shouldn’t let their guard down. Global’s Brittany Greenslade has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7615740/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7615740/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?