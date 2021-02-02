Dine Around February 2 2021 7:38am 06:03 Foodie Tuesday: The Gahan House Once again, The Gahan House in the Nova Centre, will be participating in Dine Around Halifax—offering up specially curated menu items, but only for the month of February! <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7613940/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7613940/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?